The Oct. 31 front-page article “ Despite promises, chocolate is still fueling deforestation ” laid out in clear terms the challenges to ending tropical deforestation: It comes down to livelihoods. When prices drop, farmers expand into forests so they can feed their families. Not one of us would choose differently.

We won’t stop deforestation if the focus is on certification efforts alone or on individual commodities; it needs to be about the economic, social and environmental health of an entire region. And the onus to clean up supply chains cannot be on companies alone. Yes, corporations are responsible and can and must do more. But no corporate effort can take the place of government action, policy enforcement, civil society engagement and science working in concert to create sustainable livelihoods, increase productivity in already cleared lands and conservation of essential carbon sinks, watersheds, etc.