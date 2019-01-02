Former longtime Marsh Supermarkets employee Monte Hitchcock talks about his time with the company and the potential loss of his pension at his home in Muncie, Ind. (Chris Bergin/For The Washington Post)

Corporations are allowed to underfund their pension promises while paying dividends to shareowners and leaving taxpayers to fund any shortfalls [“Bankruptcy aids firms in shedding their pension debts,” front page, Dec. 29]. We need a simple federal law to stop this. First, ban any dividend payments until a pension fund is fully funded. Second, prevent any worker pay increase until the pension is fully funded. Don’t burden taxpayers with bailouts for this irresponsibility. Third, executive pay should be heavily backloaded (far lower annual pay and bonuses, with big pension packages only if a firm remains successful). If fat executive retirements depend on fully funding those pensions, they would be funded. Those fat retirement packages for execs can be wiped out until the pensions are given first priority. Workers deserve retirement security.

We need to prevent judges from wiping out promised pensions. And taxpayers should not foot the bill, either.

Thomas O'Brien, Charlottesville