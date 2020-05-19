The May 15 front-page article “CDC offers scant guidelines for reopening safely” described the effort to develop and publicize checklists that businesses should follow to keep their customers safe. Guidelines address only half the solution to safely restarting our economy. They do not fully address what would make consumers (and workers) feel safe in patronizing (and working for) businesses that might decide to open. The May 15 news article about citizens who are reluctant to patronize businesses, “As Florida moves to reopen, a rural county remains wary,” was one of many examples of this issue. 

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) nominated a group of business executives to help decide what it will take to open businesses. The stated goal of this group is to “provide advice and guidance to the Cabinet on a safe, responsible strategy for easing restrictions on businesses and individuals.” Again, this is an incomplete solution to restarting the economy because it does not consider the concerns of consumers.

Many adults would be more willing to go shopping, get a haircut, hire home repairmen, etc., if there were some type of independent certification that demonstrates that the businesses are following appropriate safety and health protocols specified in guidelines. The certification program would have to incorporate compliance monitoring to give me full confidence that I can safely patronize those businesses. I believe guideline certification might also be supported by businesses as a means to protect them from liability lawsuits if someone claims their business might have exposed them to the novel coronavirus.

Michael Perel, Annandale