Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) nominated a group of business executives to help decide what it will take to open businesses. The stated goal of this group is to “provide advice and guidance to the Cabinet on a safe, responsible strategy for easing restrictions on businesses and individuals.” Again, this is an incomplete solution to restarting the economy because it does not consider the concerns of consumers.
Many adults would be more willing to go shopping, get a haircut, hire home repairmen, etc., if there were some type of independent certification that demonstrates that the businesses are following appropriate safety and health protocols specified in guidelines. The certification program would have to incorporate compliance monitoring to give me full confidence that I can safely patronize those businesses. I believe guideline certification might also be supported by businesses as a means to protect them from liability lawsuits if someone claims their business might have exposed them to the novel coronavirus.
Michael Perel, Annandale