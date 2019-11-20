Closing OTA opened up opportunities for the corporate deep state to shape congressional actions. As a longtime senior official at OTA who testified many times at Senate and House hearings, I vividly remember the considerable friction between what OTA was advising Congress vs. corporate interests.

Since 1995, when OTA ceased functioning, there have been frequent calls for restarting it, including from Andrew Yang, a candidate for the Democratic nomination for president. He has correctly said: “Free of the bias of private industry or think tanks, the OTA provided neutral information on the latest technological developments to legislators.”