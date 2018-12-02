A big shout-out to conservatives who are stepping forward to acknowledge the reality of climate change. We need more of them. For me, the highlight of Max Boot’s Nov. 27 op-ed, “Why can’t they admit they’re wrong about climate change?,” was his response to Sen. Joni Ernst’s (R-Iowa) concern that “we need to always consider the impact to American industry and jobs.” By making the counterargument that industry will be hit harder if we don’t act, Mr. Boot is addressing conservatives’ deepest concerns and responding to them, which is the best approach to take — far better than the usual reminders about polar bears and coral.

Persuading Republicans to abandon climate-change denial might seem like a near-impossible task, but if we connect with them on their own ground by bonding over shared goals, such as a healthy economy and job creation, we can calmly and respectfully present the information that shows them addressing climate change is in their (and everyone’s) best interest.

Robert Burnett, Silver Spring

The writer is a volunteer with Citizens’ Climate Lobby.