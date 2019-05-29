Unfortunately, Sheila Bair’s May 26 Outlook essay, “Bailing out big banks again would be a disaster,” may be prophetic. If anything, we should strengthen disincentives for irresponsible decisions by financial company executives. Requiring the clawback of bonuses and golden parachutes paid to executives of firms bankrupted by reckless practices would reimburse taxpayers for only a tiny portion of our losses, but it would probably be the single most effective means of preventing another Great Recession or worse.

Bruce Hahn, Winchester, Va.