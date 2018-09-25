Electric scooters lined up in the streets ready to be picked up by pedestrians in Valencia, Spain. (Juan Carlos Cardenas/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Regarding the Sept. 21 Economy & Business article “Man dies after electric-scooter crash”:

Thanks to The Post for shining a spotlight on severe brain injury, fatality and concussion risks associated with electric-scooter sharing.

Seeking compromise between personal responsibility and community safety can be difficult, especially when companies are seeing soaring profits as the e-scooter trend becomes more and more popular. The risk, however, is death or extremely serious brain injury, as we witnessed this month in Dallas in the fatal accident reported on in the article. The Brain Injury Association of America begs city leaders throughout the country to swiftly require all operators of e-scooter sharing platforms to attach and mandate use of helmets.

William Dane, Vienna, Va.

The writer is public affairs manager for the Brain Injury Association of America.