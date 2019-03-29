The March 27 special section “Gone in a generation” brought overdue attention to the serious effects of climate change on forest health, turning some U.S. forests from a carbon sink into a net source of emissions. While the excellent piece focused largely on the problem, we can take immediate action in two ways.

First, we need to more actively restore and manage our forests to help them adjust to rapid climate change, through actions such as thinning fire-prone areas. We can turn this into economic opportunity and additional climate change benefit by using woody byproducts for bioenergy and innovative applications such as cross-laminated timber. Second, we need to more rapidly replant forests as they are increasingly lost to drought, pests, disease and fire. This reforestation must use climate science to ensure that the species replanted are resilient to future conditions. The first step is awareness; the second step is action.

Jad Daley, Washingon

The writer is president and chief executive of American Forests.