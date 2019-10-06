A unanimous vote will provide cover for caucus members and will relieve them all from the pain and misery this president inflicts on his own party on an hourly basis, while Republicans search for responses to questions from the media and others. Vice President Pence will succeed, unless the Democrats pursue his involvement in Ukraine, and Mr. McConnell can continue implementing his grand plan without having to defend the president on a daily basis. To paraphrase candidate Trump, “What do they have to lose?”

John Matthews, Laytonsville

AD

AD

The Democratic candidates for president should issue a joint statement. The statement should be to the effect that, if elected, they would direct that any person retaliated against by the Trump administration for cooperating with congressional investigations will have the effects of such discrimination and retaliation reversed.

In other words, feel free to cooperate fully without fear of lasting consequences.

Orin Hollander, Jamison, Pa.

After listening to the president’s Oct. 2 joint news conference with the president of Finland, I wonder why any head of state would want to come to the United States just to play straight man to the president.

Christina Monroe Smith, Alexandria

Read more letters to the editor.

AD