The pedestrian death rate for Native Americans is almost five times higher than for whites, and the rate for African Americans is almost 100 percent higher. The rate for Hispanics is also much higher than for whites. As a safety professional, I know how important it is to get the attention of the groups at highest risk by presenting their data.

When I’m driving, it is difficult to see pedestrians wearing dark garments crossing mid-street in dark areas. And all those young zombies crossing streets with their heads down looking into their smartphones seem oblivious to my car. I hope the article and the added information will stimulate some pedestrians to be less oblivious to the dangers.

Philip Schaenman, Potomac

The writer is founder and managing member of TriData LLC.

Nighttime visibility is a problem, and it is exacerbated when drivers are faced with the oncoming deluge of super-bright headlights of original and aftermarket LED, halogen and projector-beam headlights. Immediate headlight corrections and regulations are needed to save lives.

Karen Mitrano Snyder, Bethesda

Crosswalks are marked with yellow diamond-shaped signs and marked pathways. Sometimes there is a redundant (but helpful) sign separating the lanes that reminds us of the state law to yield to people in the crosswalk. Sometimes, there is a flashing light, initiated by a pedestrian.

As a frequent pedestrian, I welcome the signs and markings to help pedestrians cross safely. As an adult, I approach the crosswalk, ensure the drivers see me and stop for me, and cross with confidence.

But as a driver, I recently experienced a scary incident. Seeing a preteen waiting to cross a street, I stopped my car to let her pass. With youthful exuberance, she rushed across the marked pathway, not seeing a car on the other side not slowing down. That car just missed hitting her by inches. A truck behind me attempted to pass me on the right and also barely missed hitting her. This young girl escaped being hit twice within seconds.

I have witnessed close calls for pedestrians, scooter riders and bicyclists. We all must take responsibility for our safety and note the cautions. Perhaps all marked crosswalks should have a flashing light, which would dismiss all ambiguity regarding a human crossing the street.