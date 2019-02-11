Two Dutch students at a rally for urgent measures to combat climate change, in The Hague, the Netherlands, on Feb. 7. (Remko De Waal/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

It’s great that the Feb. 8 editorial “Here’s ‘what the hell’ is going on” presented global warming as the crisis it truly is and “put . . . the lie to the argument that market forces alone will adequately drive down the country’s carbon footprint.” But the causes of the crisis are deeply embedded in the fabric of our economic system and in our generally expected high standard of living.

So, by dismissing the Green New Deal as “fantasy” and discrediting its plan of “radically reshaping U.S. society,” the editorial endorsed an undefined “practical” approach to combating greenhouse-gas emissions, the very same slow approach of the elected officials and corporate managers of recent decades that has produced the crisis.

The impressive young founders of Sunrise Movement, which supports the Green New Deal, are accusing my boomer generation of stealing from them their futures. I think we should admit our culpability and take methodical, radical action in favor of their constitutionally protected right to life, for without life on a planet that can support us, there can be no liberty or pursuit of happiness. The Green New Deal is a road map pointing the way to practical policies and programs to slow the crisis.

Diane Teichert, University Park

Sorry, folks, but all the wind and solar we can harness will be a rounding error to our future energy needs.

Nuclear power is the cleanest and safest power source for the future. Nuclear plants cannot and never have exploded in some mushroom cloud. Using 21st-century technology (described in detail by Scientific American a few years ago) eliminates chances of a meltdown because it eliminates the components that would cause a meltdown.

I interviewed Robert Redford on this topic at an environmental symposium sponsored by my then-boss at Citigroup a decade ago. Mr. Redford has been a very active, lifelong environmentalist. He was very blunt, telling me that without a vibrant nuclear power industry providing 80 to 90 percent of our energy needs, we are environmentally doomed.

I hope Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is listening.

Steve Cone, Falls Church