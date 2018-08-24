Joe Fox’s Aug. 19 Local Opinions essay on tobacco smuggling, “The harm of Virginia’s illicit tobacco trade,” left out the most important action Virginia could take to curtail this problem and benefit the state in myriad ways — a significant increase in the state’s tobacco tax. At just 30 cents per pack, Virginia’s cigarette tax is the second-lowest of any state and far lower than its neighbors. By raising the tax significantly — by $1.50 or more (to bring it up to about the average state rate of $1.70) — Virginia would remove the incentive and profit motive for smugglers. The National Research Council and the Institute of Medicine’s 2015 report on Understanding the U.S. Illicit Tobacco Market suggested that all states should raise tobacco taxes to not only mitigate smuggling but also reduce tobacco use — particularly among price-sensitive youths — its health harms and related costs. A major increase in the price of cigarettes is the most effective way to prevent kids from smoking, prod adults to quit and save lives and health-care dollars.

Tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable death in the United States, and in Virginia it annually kills more than 10,000 people and costs $3 billion in health-care expenses. Raising the state’s woefully low tobacco tax is long overdue — and the smartest way to solve a number of problems.

Amy Barkley, Louisville

The writer is tobacco states and Mid-Atlantic regional director for the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.