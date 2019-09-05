Regarding the Sept. 4 Politics & the Nation article “Mich. becomes first state to ban flavored e-cigarettes”:

E-cigarettes help tobacco smokers quit. E-cigarettes encourage youngsters to start smoking tobacco. E-cigarettes are dangerous to health but less so than tobacco.

All these statements may be true, but they don’t have to be in conflict. Just restrict e-cigarette sales to those with medical certificates attesting to a tobacco addiction.

It’s a simple, virtually costless method of keeping e-cigarettes where they can do some good and out of the hands of nonsmokers.

Let’s tame this monster before it grows so powerful, with the support of tobacco companies, that we lose the opportunity.

Brad Swanson, Vienna

