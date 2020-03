I do not possess a law degree, but I believe the columnist is wrong about a constitutional amendment being required to change lifetime tenure for Article III judges. For example, after serving an 18-year term, a justice could be moved to the circuit court for which he or she has been responsible during his or her term on the bench. No amendment necessary because the justice would still be serving as an Article III judge. Ultimately, the Senate would hold nomination hearings every two years for new justices, removing the life-or-death struggle over the ideological direction of the court. I firmly believe that no federal position should have lifetime tenure. (The position of librarian of Congress — where I served as a research analyst for 35 years — is the most recent case of removing such tenure.)