Hats off to Margaret Sullivan for tackling in her June 18 Style column, “A new diet for media: ‘Truth sandwiches’,” the important issue of President Trump and the media and for promoting the use of George Lakoff’s “truth sandwich.”

I recommend the following format for headlines: “Trump falsely claims Muslims celebrated 9/11” or “Trump falsely claims he did not mock disabled reporter.” The key word is “falsely,” the essence of the story. The reporter should never cite such a “claim,” which suggests some measure of plausibility, without adding “falsely.” Thankfully, many outlets have started using such headlines. Of course, using the “false” label requires reliable evidence rebutting a claim or the lack of evidence of its veracity.

And about Twitter: When necessary, reporters should quote the president’s tweets verbatim, which would expose the often juvenile nature of the language and allow journalists to exert some journalistic control over the content.

William D. Reilly, Arlington