The March 19 Economy & Business article “Trump lays blame for plant loss on union” discussed the president’s displeasure with Lordstown, Ohio, UAW Local 1112 President David Green, who had the temerity to point out promises unkept by the administration to save manufacturing jobs in Trumbull County, Ohio. The article noted that the small sedan produced at the Lordstown plant sold well after the Great Recession and when gas prices were high. I hope the irony isn’t lost on President Trump and his supporters that if we had kept the CAFE (Corporate Average Fuel Economy) standards on schedule and raised the gas tax to an appropriate level, this wouldn’t have happened. This small sedan would still be selling well, 5,400-plus well-paying jobs would not have been lost, our roads would be in better repair, and we would be responsible stewards of our environment.

Andrew Wilson, Alexandria