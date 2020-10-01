When special counsel Robert S. Mueller III issued subpoenas to Deutsche Bank, Trump’s biggest known creditor, the president’s lawyers said that he was crossing a “red line” and that his personal finances were off limits. Thanks to Mueller’s deference, Trump got away with it.

The story of how Trump escaped financial scrutiny is told in “Where Law Ends,” a new memoir by Andrew Weissmann, one of Mueller’s top deputies. Weissmann’s theme is simple: “We could have done more.” Mueller and his allies have defended their work, but on the financial issue, the record is troubling — especially after the Times’s tax revelations.

Weissmann notes that Trump’s 2017 “red line” warning to Mueller “suggested he might have something to hide.” And when Mueller’s office that summer subpoenaed records from Deutsche Bank, the president’s lawyers issued a sharp protest. They were skittish, even though “our subpoenas had nothing to do with these [Trump] loans,” Weissmann writes. Instead they were tracking payments to Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

But “the president became anxious,” and his lawyers frantically pushed to limit the probe. “We didn’t owe the White House an explanation,” Weissmann notes. “We simply could have told the president to pound sand. . . . It wasn’t our concern if Trump was feeling irritated by our work.”

But Mueller chose to accommodate. He grew concerned that “rankling the president . . . might thwart future White House cooperation,” and he backed down. Weissmann writes that Mueller’s deputy Aaron Zebley told the White House that in the Deutsche Bank subpoenas, “we’d not been seeking Trump’s financial information.”

And that was it, Weissmann writes: “At that point, any financial investigation of Trump was put on hold. That is, we backed down — the issue was simply too incendiary; the risk, too severe.” Mueller has countered that Weissmann’s book is based on “incomplete information,” but he hasn’t specifically rebutted this account of the stand-down on Trump’s finances.

Trump’s deference to foreign leaders such as Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman would raise questions even if we didn’t know that Trump had huge financial obligations coming due. But now that the tax information is out, this is a matter of electoral due diligence. Who has lent Trump money? How does he plan to repay it? What oversight will there be to prevent him from compromising the country’s interests to manage his debts?

It’s not as if these questions are new. In his business dealings, Trump has always displayed what Russians describe as “bespredel” — “a complete rejection of any and all rules.” When criticized, he denigrates his opponent. If he lacks facts, he makes them up. If he’s sued for misconduct, he launches a countersuit. When his enterprises are about to go bust, he threatens to take his creditors down with him.

What’s astonishing is that Trump has gotten away with this behavior — through his casino bankruptcies, a special counsel investigation, an impeachment trial and now a scorched-earth election campaign in which he threatens that if he doesn’t win, he may not accept the result. Stoking public outrage is part of his strategy; it’s where he lives.

Former vice president Joe Biden shouldn’t take the bait. His answer Wednesday to questions about Trump’s attempts to delegitimize the vote had the right calming, dismissive tone: “I promise you — if, in fact, we win this election, this president will step down. It’s a lot of bravado. He has no alternative. The American people will not stand for it.”

Trump is applying once again for a job that gives him access to all of America’s secrets — plus command of our military and the rest of the executive branch. If he won’t answer basic questions that would be put to any government employee with a sensitive job, voters shouldn’t entrust him with another four-year security clearance.