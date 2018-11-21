The Nov. 18 news article “Ukraine’s post-Lenin identity crisis” exposed the quandary facing the national government of filling spaces left empty after the government-mandated removal of many Communist-era statues of Vladimir Lenin and other socialist heroes.

One logical solution would be commemorative structures to honor the millions of Ukrainian peasants starved to death by Stalin during his forced collectivization of farms in the early 1930s. This Moscow-mandated mass murder was documented in Post columnist Anne Applebaum’s book “Red Famine” and should be remembered as just one of many Communist atrocities during Stalin’s murderous reign.

Another possibility would be memorials to the millions of Ukrainians of all classes murdered by the Nazi and Communist armies and their partisan forces as they swept through the area during World War II.

Ukraine suffered greatly before, during and after Nazi and Communist conquests, and should have an ample number of worthy individuals and events to commemorate its history.

Dennis McGee, Arnold