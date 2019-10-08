Federal investigators say Christopher P. Hasson had a cache of guns stockpiled to launch a terrorist attack targeting liberal politicians and journalists. (U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland)

Regarding the Oct. 4 Metro article, “Plea is short of terror portrait”:

How do prosecutors fail to charge with terrorism a man who pledges in writing his allegiance to white supremacy, amasses an arsenal in his house, buys drugs to fuel himself through a killing spree and fantasizes about murdering elected officials, judges, journalists, Jews and “almost every last person on earth”? Well, because the word “terrorist” is reserved for people with Arab- or African-sounding names. This guy is white. It’s a no-brainer.

Steven Sellers Lapham, Gaithersburg

Read more letters to the editor.