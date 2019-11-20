Mr. Snyder should change the team name while providing a serious apology to Native Americans, perhaps including intern training programs for Native Americans to learn how to manage sports teams. And finally, Mr. Snyder should listen to the players and install an administration that is supportive.

AD

There are a lot of people in the city who would love to root for the football team but under the current situation have no intention of returning.

AD

Janet Burt, Arlington

The most consistent characteristic of failure is when one doesn’t know what one doesn’t know. The Lerner family was smart enough to know they didn’t know baseball, so they hired a baseball man to run a baseball team. How did that work out?

Can Redskins owner Daniel Snyder possibly be this obtuse? He won’t change the team name in the face of criticism of racism (they came here as the Boston Braves), he won’t fire Bruce Allen as team president (less than 40 percent winner), and he won’t directly address his fan base. Congrats or something. He now is arguably the worst steward of a sports franchise in history (where have you gone, Marge Schott?).

However, it’s never too late for a comeback. So we, as fans, humbly implore (because we can’t fire him) Mr. Snyder to finally realize he doesn’t know what he doesn’t know and hire a football man to run a football team.

Jon Luria, Potomac Falls

AD