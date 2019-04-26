As a retired federal economist, I thought George F. Will made an excellent point about our collective and bipartisan unwillingness to live within our fiscal means in his April 25 op-ed, “A debt produced by decadence.”

Mr. Will’s analysis might be extended to other societal challenges whose greatest costs will be felt beyond our current political leaders’ terms of office (such as our aging society and climate change).

We are essentially borrowing from our children. Politics is, at heart, a transactional occupation, and future generations are left without a voice in political transactions. Mr. Will threw up his hands at our “decadence,” however, without offering an alternative way forward.

Absent a groundswell of concern for how our hyper-individualistic behavior is affecting our children and their children, two ideas come to mind.

First, the courts have shown some willingness to take the long view.

In one case, judges so far have been willing to allow a suit based on youthful plaintiffs’ rights to a livable climate to proceed (Juliana v. United States).

Second, there is precedent elsewhere for an “ombudsman for future generations,” which could be established in either our executive or legislative branches.

Even if such an ombudsman were only advisory, it could force transparency around the long-term consequences of current political decisions.

Keith Kozloff, Takoma Park