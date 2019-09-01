Construction sites in Crystal City, where Amazon has chosen to base its second North American headquarters. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

After reading “Amazon spurs housing frenzy ” [Metro, Aug. 27] and other reporting on Amazon’s expansion in Arlington, I have noticed scant information on the company’s gravitational pull for other businesses and services that will serve the new headquarters or companies that may relocate to siphon off Amazon’s talent, as happened in Seattle when Google and Facebook opened nearby offices. (Amazon founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Post.)

Also, how will Northern Virginia retail change to accommodate the Amazon demographic? Ironically, Seattle retail has benefited handsomely from the Internet retail giant’s presence in the city.

Patty Sheetz, Alexandria

Read more letters to the editor.