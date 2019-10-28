When the polarization in the nation threatens the very foundations of our democracy, there remains hopeful evidence that the Supreme Court will fulfill its responsibilities under the Constitution. Though the Oct. 25 Politics & the Nation article “Polls show trust in Supreme Court, interest in some changes” cited a number of polls reflecting the public’s confidence in the court, there remains concern over the extent to which the court itself has been polarized through recent appointments to it by President Trump. With the recent emergence of many government officials, in the Trump administration itself, offering testimony citing serious violations of executive responsibility, and at no little risk to their careers, it is hoped that the court can keep this in mind as well as all of the others who have placed duty, honor and country in both war and peace above everything else. For each and every member of the court, their individual responsibilities are no less if the liberties we value under the Constitution are to be preserved.