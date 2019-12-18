Are these potential Senate jurors acting impartially as the Constitution envisions? Are they subject to challenge? Can their individual impartiality be examined under oath? Would Mr. McConnell challenge seating a Democratic senator who announced in advance of trial that he would convict?

What remedies, if any, can be applied to assure the nation that “impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws” (required by the senators’ individual oath) to decide the impeachment articles will occur?

Will the Senate rules allow for challenging the seating of senators based on their pretrial statements? If not, shouldn’t the Senate rules, to be adopted by majority vote, expressly allow for an examination and challenge of such pretrial prejudicial utterances?

Benjamin L. Zelenko, Chevy Chase

The writer was general counsel for the House Judiciary Committee from 1966 to 1973.

