Today’s standoff looks eerily similar on the surface: The FBI has requested Apple’s assistance in accessing the two iPhones of the gunman in last month’s deadly shooting at a naval air station in Pensacola, Fla. But this time things are muddier.

The iPhones in question are old enough that they aren’t outfitted with Apple’s most recent, most robust security measures. Multiple well-known tools are already able to break this weaker encryption, which suggests that either the FBI can get into the phones on its own — just as it did last time around — or (perhaps because the gunman shot one of the devices and tried to destroy the other) no one can. That “no one” would include Apple. There isn’t much, in other words, that the FBI can win from this specific fight.

However, the FBI may believe it can win a lot by using this case as a cudgel in a broader battle to force technology companies to build so-called back doors into their systems that would allow law enforcement access with a warrant. After all, the FBI’s basic argument about Pensacola seems more than reasonable: A terrorist from another country came to this one and killed our citizens, and afterward he tried to destroy his devices, presumably because they’re packed with useful evidence. A technology company shouldn’t be able to stop the government from seeing it.

But there’s a problem with that, and it’s the same one Apple articulated when it was being told to compromise privacy four years ago. Building vulnerabilities designed for the good guys creates vulnerabilities useful for the bad guys, too, from foreign adversaries to run-of-the-mill cybercriminals eager to exploit their marks for cash. That’s why the national security and intelligence communities want to keep encryption strong. Apple routinely helps law enforcement by delivering the data available to it without compromising security, just as it has done for the Pensacola case. If it no longer offered encryption in its products, criminals would find providers from other countries who would likely prove less eager to assist the U.S. government. Everyone would lose — except the criminals, of course.

If Apple agrees to reduce consumer safety at the behest of the U.S. government, it will blur the distinction between it and China’s Huawei. It’s no surprise that Apple chief executive Tim Cook doesn’t want that, but Mr. Barr shouldn’t want it either.