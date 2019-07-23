Regarding the July 19 news article “As plastic piles up in the oceans, leaders struggle to take action”:

I am deeply concerned about bags and other garbage that finds its way into our oceans. There is something that individuals can do to about it: Don’t leave litter on the beaches, and collect other people’s litter and throw it away. I walk the beaches in Rehoboth Beach, Del., in the summer with two bags — one is for collecting shells, and the other is for collecting plastic and other debris on the beach. I am continually shocked to see beachgoers leave their plastic bottles and caps, disposable cups and straws and other garbage on the beach with no concern about littering and its effect on the ocean. I collect at least one bag full of rubbish, including plastics, during a two-mile walk and deposit it in garbage bins.

Jeff Spieler, Bethesda

