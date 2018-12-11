Regarding the Dec. 7 Metro article “GWU Hospital halts talks for new facility in Southeast”:

It seems clear that a new hospital is needed to provide obstetric care and other health services to meet the needs of an underserved community. However, the idea of excluding physicians, medical students and residents of Howard University College of Medicine makes no sense. Studies show that when black men see a black physician, they have much better health outcomes, according to a recent article in Harvard Business Review. Howard University College of Medicine trains more minority medical students annually than many of the area’s medical schools combined. It seems to me that Howard and a new hospital in Southeast would be a perfect fit. I hope George Washington University Hospital will change its position.

Barbara Gems, Reston