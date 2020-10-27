Howard County’s race for a 15-year term on the circuit court — pitting Judge Kuchno, on the bench since 2019, against attorney Quincy Coleman — is among an unusually high number of contested races this year that have brought renewed debate to how judges for the circuit courts are selected. Judges to the various state courts are appointed by the governor; among those, only circuit court judges, who are not subject to state Senate confirmation, are required to run for election to a term. (Appeals court judges are subject to retention elections.) Traditionally, there have been no contested races for circuit court judge, but recent years have seen an increasing number of challengers. Candidates seeking to unseat judges this year, including in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, have criticized the appointment process as an insiders’ game that rewards those with connections.
No doubt improvement can always be made, but the process is a rigorous one that involves layers of review and has been largely successful in vetting candidates based on experience, temperament and legal ability. Judge Kuchno, for example, was appointed by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) after a lengthy process that included completion of a detailed application, investigation by a number of specialty bar associations, as well as review by a Judicial Nominating Commission. Of 13 lawyers who applied, Judge Kuchno, a lawyer for 35 years who had worked for nearly a decade in the office of the Maryland attorney general and was in charge of civil litigation, was one of five people nominated by the commission and subsequently interviewed by the governor. Mr. Coleman may be a capable attorney, but he was bypassed for nomination when he applied in the past for an opening on the district court. On what basis would voters choose him over Judge Kuchno? A political flier circulating in Howard County and seemingly backed by proponents of a state ballot measure that would authorize sports betting has raised some eyebrows with its endorsement of Mr. Coleman as part of its Democratic sample ballot because the race for judgeship is nonpartisan.
We have endorsed the sitting judges running for election in Montgomery and Prince George’s, and we endorse the well-qualified Judge Kuchno. And we urge action by the General Assembly in the upcoming session toward reform of the judicial selection process.
