Ideally, legislators from the local level to the national could convene in person to forge agreements and learn from their differences. The problem today is that even when legislators are convening in person amid this pandemic, they are, for safety’s sake, doing it in a manner unconducive to elbow-brushing and deal-making — and conducive to disease-catching. At least three state legislators have died of coronavirus-related complications. Twenty-six members of Mississippi’s legislature tested positive last month after weeks of working at the Capitol. At the U.S. Capitol in Washington, 14 lawmakers and at least 85 workers have come down with the virus. Last month, a longtime congressional aide died.

New Hampshire held a marathon voting session in June after months of stalled business; minority input inevitably takes a hit when measures are rammed through en masse, so it was no surprise that Republicans complained that their views were ignored. Maine’s legislature is squabbling over whether even to consider concerns besides budget matters and pandemic response when it finally returns this summer — if it returns at all. Meanwhile, as the Virginia House vies over whether to reconvene virtually after a special session, a state senator who had open-heart surgery and pneumonia last year is debating from behind a three-sided plexiglass box at the Science Museum of Virginia in Richmond.

Democracy needs to continue even as this crisis refuses to abate, and even as it threatens to worsen. Legislatures can rely on special sessions only for so long, so it’s encouraging to see the states that have devised other means of meeting, debating and deliberating are succeeding without too many hiccups. Pennsylvania passed its relief bills remotely in April. Vermont capped off its inaugural virtual session at the end of June, managing even to tackle the far longer-term issue of setting carbon-reduction targets. The U.S. House itself has approved legislation ranging from paycheck protection to protection of the Uighurs through a human rights measure, and has conducted high-profile hearings that have suffered only from the occasional failure to unmute.

It hasn’t been easy to ensure that proper protocol is followed, technological glitches patched and transparency maintained. Even now, Republicans in the House are challenging proxy voting in court. But this drive to dismantle rather than to improve is dispiriting, just as is the resistance that remains across the country to doing things in an unprecedented way in unprecedented times. The House Administration Committee determined after a hearing last month that a secure and comprehensive remote voting system is feasible. Experiments with working from home so far raise a difficult-to-answer question: Why not try it?

