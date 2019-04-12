The April 2 Tuesday Opinion essay by Sens. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and John Cornyn (R-Tex.), “Keep the Chinese government away from 5G networks,” said Huawei has “risen to power through a combination of force [and] fraud.” This allegation is irresponsible.

Chinese law does not require Huawei to install “back doors” in networks or equipment. This was emphasized by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and independently verified by leading Chinese law firm Zhong Lun, whose opinion was reviewed and confirmed by a global law firm based in London.

These expert opinions show that the Chinese government cannot force Huawei to implant back doors or spyware in telecommunications equipment. No government has ever asked Huawei to do this; if any did, we would refuse. Huawei will never violate our customers’ trust, nor will we harm any country, organization or individual by compromising security or user privacy.

By repeating false claims against Huawei, the senators impede constructive dialogue on the security of vital technologies. Security is possible only with universal, verifiable standards to which all telecommunications providers are held, no matter where their headquarters are located. Huawei is willing to participate in the development of these standards.

Vincent Pang, Shenzhen, China

The writer is senior vice president and head of corporation communications

for Huawei Technologies.