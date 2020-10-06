Traditional vaccine trials commonly involve recruiting tens of thousands of volunteers, giving a placebo to one group and a vaccine to the other, and observing differences in outcomes between the two groups over the course of several months. This method is tried, tested and relatively slow. Under certain circumstances, challenge trials could hasten crucial discoveries about vaccine efficacy while using far fewer volunteers. That’s because, unlike traditional vaccine trials in which only a small fraction of volunteers would be exposed to the pathogen as they go about their lives, all participants in human challenge trials are guaranteed exposure. Thus, challenge trials could give researchers rapid feedback about what is and isn’t working — a major advantage in an ongoing global health crisis.
Vaccine manufacturers have made progress since the pandemic started. Dozens of vaccines are already in traditional clinical trials with at least two U.S. vaccine candidates in the final stages of testing. The hope is that these vaccines will prove effective and safe. But even if they do, massive logistical challenges confront manufacturing and distribution efforts, including the need to deliver multiple doses for each individual and to store those doses at subzero temperatures.
It’s also true that the very first vaccines to meet minimum standards of effectiveness will probably be overtaken by vaccines that are more effective, cheaper and easier to distribute. This means extraordinary vaccine development efforts should be sustained until we get not just the first vaccine but the best vaccine.
In the United States, preparing for challenge trials on scientific, regulatory and ethical fronts should be part of those extraordinary efforts. Such preparation is underway, with particular emphasis on the myriad ethical considerations raised when volunteers put themselves at risk. While challenge trials would rightfully have to clear a very high ethical bar to proceed, it’s worth noting that society routinely accepts contributions from brave individuals who step forward in risky and uncertain situations in service of a greater good, including soldiers and those who volunteer for perilous rescue missions. Such contributions are extraordinary but not unprecedented.
Read more: