The Nov. 16 news article “Mass appeal: World finds accord on defining the kilogram” would have been right at home on the following day’s Religion page. While ostensibly about finding the most precise way of describing a unit of measurement, the article seemed to speak more to humanity’s eternal gnawing unease with uncertainty. It postulated that there are immutable truths, that there are laws and fundamental features of nature that do not change and to which we are all subject.

Scientists were said to be chasing perfection in the invisible infrastructure and really needing things to behave just as in their idealized versions. These tattooed priests count atoms in perfectly round spheres and have transcended their human biases and earthly flaws to lift cosmic curtains and reveal the innermost workings of the universe for all times and all people.

We were taught in eighth grade that the scientific method could not prove what was true, only what was demonstratively untrue. That facts were not immutable truths but only what was generally accepted as probably true at that time. Nothing can be firmly established for knowledge to advance. Once something is said to be indisputably true, it must leave science for another realm.

Laws, like facts, being human constructs, are also fallible. They must constantly change to keep up with society’s advances and whims. Even mathematics, often called the beautiful or true science, often disappoints. Pi is a constant that has been calculated to trillions of decimal places because . . .?

Gus Blades, Silver Spring