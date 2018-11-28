Regarding the Nov. 24 front-page article “Climate dangers ‘intensifying’ in U.S.”:

There is much to be concerned about in the Fourth National Climate Assessment, an exhaustive report developed by the 13 federal departments and agencies charged with stewardship of our scientific understanding of climate change. The report considers a wide range of scenarios and possible outcomes, encompassing the uncertainties in the science itself and societal responses. It underscores the immense challenges we face in confronting this problem.

Yet there is good news buried in this story. First, we are steadily improving the science on which the assessment is based. There is no more complex problem than climate change, and some pieces of the puzzle do not quite fit yet, but the overall picture has become demonstrably clearer since the last such assessment in 2014. The science is converging, not diverging.

Also, there did not seem to be any obvious effort to distort or censor the findings, a fact that might be surprising to some. The government agencies and scientists who contributed to this report have carried out their work in the best traditions of scientific inquiry.

Whether this report leads to policy actions is another story, but it is gratifying that it stands on its own as a scientific statement. This should allow us to focus better on mitigation and solutions. More important, it will help educate the public on this issue and reduce the partisan divide that has characterized the climate debate.

William S. Smith Jr., Washington

The Fourth National Climate Assessment was unequivocal in its first sentence: “Earth’s climate is now changing faster than at any point in the history of modern civilization, primarily as a result of human activities.” It doesn’t get clearer than that. The primary driver for the changing climate is the release of greenhouse gases into our atmosphere by the burning of fossil fuels.

We are witnessing only the beginning effects of climate change. The assessment indicated that the U.S. economy could decline 10 percent by 2100 because of unmitigated climate change.

We must take immediate action to reduce our consumption of fossil fuels. A market-based economy is capable of efficiently shaping economic behavior; we can harness this capability by imposing a “carbon consumption fee” on ourselves. This will create an immediate incentive among all energy users to reduce fossil fuel consumption. By returning the revenue from the fee to U.S. households through a dividend scheme, the impact of the fee on the public can be neutralized, and U.S. businesses can be protected from unfair competition by imposing a border fee on imports from locations without carbon fees.

Congress must act now to help ensure a livable world for our children and grandchildren — a carbon fee and dividend system is an obvious first step in the right direction.

Kim Jepsen, Ellicott City

Over the past week, two reports were released about ways in which humans are modifying our world: the government’s report on climate change and the news that a Chinese scientist has modified human DNA [“Claim of gene-edited babies creates international uproar,” front page, Nov. 27].

Why is the former any less unethical and abhorrent than the latter?

Michael Wright, Glen Rock, Pa.