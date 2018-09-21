Regarding Maureen Corrigan’s Book World review of Sarah Weinman’s “The Real Lolita: The Kidnapping of Sally Horner and the Novel That Scandalized the World” [“Sleuthing what may be ‘Lolita’s’ backstory,” Sept. 10]:

Corrigan misrepresented the plot of Vladimir Nabokov’s “Lolita.” The novel’s protagonist is not just a “middle-aged sexual predator who’s fantasizing about defiling 12-year-old Dolores Haze, a.k.a. ‘Lolita.’ ” He goes well beyond that in kidnapping, drugging and raping her.

Brendan Martin, Arlington