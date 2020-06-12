Mr. Will wrote that Mr. Orbán is the “destroyer of Hungary’s democracy” who has “extended direct or indirect control over courts . . . and the media.” In our democracy, the press is indeed lively and critical, the courts are independent (see the Supreme Court decision just last month in a prominent Roma segregation case, a ruling that contradicted the government’s position), and opposition candidates still win elections. Voter turnout in Hungary’s 2018 parliamentary election topped 70 percent, the highest since 2002. That’s hardly an indicator of a destroyed democracy.
Our prime minister, Mr. Will wrote, has seized upon the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse to impose a “dictatorship.” The government called for a state of emergency entirely consistent with the provisions of our constitution, even giving parliament more say in the extraordinary measure, and the prime minister says it will come to an end June 20. Meanwhile, thanks to these extraordinary measures, our government was able to take swift action with restrictions on movement and support to our health-care system that helped us avoid the levels of infection and death tolls we see elsewhere in Europe.
Zoltán Kovács, Budapest
The writer is secretary of state for international communication and relations of the Cabinet Office of the Prime Minister of Hungary.