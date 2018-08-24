Thanks to The Post’s Local Living section, I know much of the voting record of my congressional representative, Barbara Comstock (R-Va.), through September 2017. For example:

H.R. 3624 in 2016: Voted to move civil suits to federal courts to favor corporations over consumers.

H.R. 2406 in 2016: Voted to open federal lands to shooting ranges, hunting and fishing and limit Environmental Protection Agency control over toxic substances.

S.J.Res. 24 in 2016: Voted to kill an EPA rule limiting carbon emissions from natural gas and coal plants.

H.R. 8 in 2015: Voted to repeal a ban on exporting oil, scale back review of pipeline effects, expedite applications for liquefied natural gas, put pipelines through national parks and boost fossil fuels. Voted against notifying landowners when companies attempt to drill for minerals under their property.

H.R. 3762 in 2015: Voted to try — again — to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

H.R. 766 in 2016: Voted to curb the policing of suspicious bank activity.

H.R. 1335 in 2015: Voted to pass authority to regulate commercial fishing from federal to regional control.

H.R. 1210 in 2015: Voted to protect banks and credit unions from lawsuits after they make loans to borrowers with excessive debt-to-income ratios.

H.R. 511 in 2015: Voted to deny Indian reservation workers from National Labor Relations Act use of collective bargaining.

H.R. 2393 in 2015: Voted to repeal country-of-origin labels for meat sold in the United States.

H.Res. 341 in 2015: Voted to send to committee a motion to remove state flags with Confederate symbols from House areas of the U.S. Capitol.

However, I have no idea how she voted since September 2017, because The Post quit reporting congressional votes. Could this be a test to see whether democracy dies in darkness?

Please encourage accountability by prominently reporting our elected officials’ decisions. I suggest Page A2.

Tom Moriarty, Vienna