In his Aug. 5 Sunday Opinion piece, “Kavanaugh’s record is enough,” Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) wrote that Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh’s 12 years on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit have provided more than enough insight into his qualifications as a judge, and that Senate Democrats should retract their demands for further documents, which he called “election-year posturing,” and join him in conducting a “thorough and transparent confirmation process.” Setting aside for the moment whether the Democrats’ desire for further documents is sincere, Mr. Grassley’s rank hypocrisy is enough to make one gag. Where was this Chuck Grassley in 2016, when he was presented with Merrick Garland, a universally respected jurist with 19 years on the D.C. Circuit Court? Surely if Mr. Garland was unqualified, then Mr. Grassley would have been happy to reveal this through a “thorough and transparent confirmation process.”

Mr. Grassley likes to portray himself as a defender of institutional norms who is only trying to confirm qualified jurists, but he gave up the right to that mantle when he helped Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) steal the judicial branch. His betrayal of the institutional standards he claims to hold in such high esteem should not be forgotten.

Ben Hollander, Silver Spring

In his Aug. 3 Friday Opinion piece , “There is no case against Kavanaugh,” Michael Gerson provided several reasons Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh should be appointed to the Supreme Court. But Mr. Gerson also provided the main reason Mr. Kavanaugh should not be confirmed by the Senate. Mr. Gerson said that in Mr. Kavanaugh, “a reliable conservative is replacing a swing vote.” Mr. Gerson noted that this is not Mr. Kavanaugh’s fault, which is true, but it makes Mr. Kavanaugh unappointable. Supreme Court justices must uphold the law, not the beliefs of either political party. No judge should be appointed to the court who is a “reliable” conservative or liberal vote.

At his confirmation hearing, Justice Neil M. Gorsuch said there is no such thing as a Republican or Democratic judge. Mr. Gerson has confirmed that’s not true and believes Mr. Kavanaugh should be confirmed to the court for this very reason. Because it’s vital that only impartial judges be appointed to the Supreme Court, and Mr. Kavanaugh would be “reliable” vs. impartial, President Trump should immediately withdraw Mr. Kavanaugh’s name from consideration.

George Miller, Warrenton