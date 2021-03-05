Pathetic — no, make that enraging. Cuomo, a Democrat, likes to talk about his daughters, so let’s just ask: Governor, if one of your daughters — daughters who, as it happens, are the age of Charlotte Bennett — came to you and told you that her boss had behaved toward her as you did toward Bennett, what would you say?

That maybe this boss didn’t realize he was making you feel uncomfortable? That he was just joking? Or that he is an abusive jerk who was coming on to you and deserves a punch in the nose?

“I didn’t realize” may be Cuomo’s best defense, but it’s a weak and offensive one.

To recap, Bennett is one of three women who have accused Cuomo of improper behavior; all three of their complaints deserve to be taken seriously. But the facts in one case are in dispute: Lindsey Boylan says that, among other things, Cuomo kissed her without permission; Cuomo denies that he touched anyone without permission. I see no reason to question Boylan’s account, but let’s see what the New York attorney general’s investigation finds.

Another woman, Anna Ruch, says she was made uncomfortable by Cuomo’s behavior — he touched her bare back, grabbed her cheeks in his hands, asked to kiss her — but that was at a private event, not in his capacity as governor. This is not to justify Cuomo’s behavior, just to make the point that this interaction is different from conduct in the workplace, with a subordinate.

What is so compelling about Bennett’s account is that it is so amply corroborated, with contemporaneous texts and conversations. Cuomo does not contest Bennett’s facts. His entire defense hinges on his claim that he didn’t realize, he never imagined, that Bennett might be discomfited by his behavior.

Right. Honestly, this is so obvious I shouldn’t have to devote a column to spelling it out. But since this is Cuomo’s argument to his constituents, it deserves debunking.

I am a believer in cutting a bit of a break to men of a certain age. Intent matters. Workplace mores have changed, and if some are slow in catching on, if they mean no harm or disrespect, I’m inclined to allow some slack.

That is not this case. Cuomo is young enough to know better — he is not an octogenarian calling a female subordinate “darling.” More important, the substance of what he is alleged to have done, and what he does not dispute, is unacceptable.

Just watch Bennett’s powerful interview with CBS News’s Norah O’Donnell, in which she describes meeting alone with Cuomo on June 5. Bennett had been open about having been a victim of sexual assault, and Cuomo “asked if I had trouble enjoying being with someone because of my trauma,” she recalled.

This crossed the line from empathetic to creepy. “The governor asked me if I was sensitive to intimacy,” she said. “He asked if it made it hard to really be with someone physically.”

The 63-year-old governor also asked Bennett, 25, if she had ever been with an older man, conveyed that he was lonely and looking for a girlfriend, and explained that he was “fine with anyone over 22.”

This isn’t banter; it is sexual propositioning, as Bennett well understood: “I thought, he’s trying to sleep with me. The governor’s trying to sleep with me. And I’m deeply uncomfortable, and I have to get out of this room as soon as possible.”

The most wrenching moment of the interview came when Bennett was asked how she answered Cuomo’s intrusive questioning. “I responded honestly,” she said, her voice quavering. “And when I was even thinking of coming forward, I think that was where I held the most shame . . . I feel like people put the onus on the woman to shut that conversation down, and that by answering I was somehow engaging in that or enabling it, when in fact I was just terrified.”

Bennett’s story is simply heartbreaking. There are so many layers of creepiness and exploitation here: not only the vast power differential between the governor and his assistant, but also Cuomo’s cunning deployment of Bennett’s history of sexual abuse as a wedge to achieve intimacy with her.

The governor wasn’t being obtuse; he thought he was being clever. He figured that he could get away with hitting on an employee as long as he wasn’t explicit. “He bet on my silence and my fear,” Bennett said, and — given the costs of coming forward — it wasn’t a terrible wager.

Cuomo’s cascading responses — ever more contrite yet still entirely inadequate — speak to the political peril in which he has placed himself. Saturday’s non-apology was to deny that he “made advances” toward her. Sunday’s version was to acknowledge that “some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation.” Wednesday’s slightly improved version was for Cuomo to put the onus on himself — “I now understand” — rather than his victim.

Bennett’s not buying it. Neither should anyone else.