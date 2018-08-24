The Aug. 16 obituary for John Calder, “British publisher who championed avant-garde authors and free speech,” quoted Alessandro Gallenzi of Alma Books, which purchased Calder’s Calder Publications upon his retirement, as saying, “His influence — as a publisher, as an author, as an intellectual and as a beacon for an entire generation of readers and authors — cannot be underestimated.”

Really? Underestimated?

Will The Post cover the inevitable honor-duel challenge by Calder’s insulted family (perhaps thesauruses at 10 paces)?

Victor Church, Olney