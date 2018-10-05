Regarding the Oct. 4 Metro article “Sexist slurs, coded insults marred 2015 yearbook”:

I was editor of St. Albans School’s yearbook from 2013 to 2014. My fellow editor and I knew that the jokes could veer from funny toward disgusting. So, we followed all the rules handed down to us from the administration: no targeting individuals; nothing you might think is funny at 18 and embarrassing at 40; no inside jokes directed at someone who isn’t in on the joke. We did everything right. But when I leaf through the book now, I’m ashamed even of some of those things we did right. Though we followed the rules, a sense of misogynistic superiority toward our sister school appears, if one knows where to look.

I think St. Albans gave me the tool kit to learn to do better. That learning, however, doesn’t come from a focus on an egregious case that “stirred outrage” that one can view without a feeling of familiarity or complicity. Instead, men, particularly men who believe they have done everything right, have the most to learn from the familiar structures of everyday life and from the experiences of women and other marginalized groups who inhabit those structures and who know that everything is, in fact, not all right.

Jack Guenther, Washington