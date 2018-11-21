As an architect-planner, I was intimately involved in the design, creation and implementation of Rosslyn and Crystal City. In both places, there was intense pressure to emphasize office use at t he expense of apartments or commercial use. The General Services Administration was pumping out proposals for hundreds of thousands of square feet of office space. The Arlington County Board buckled under the pressure, and, consequently, office space dominates. Even parking and commercial spaces in some of my buildings were converted to office use.

The poor ambiance in the evenings and weekends is the result, and this must be addressed in coming planning efforts. Most of the office space was built to GSA minimum standards, and it is poorly positioned for quality remodeling. I take no pride in what happened to my buildings in Rosslyn or Crystal City.

Paul C. Quigg, Luray, Va.

Whether the people in this area take to renaming Crystal City as National Landing remains to be seen. But an object lesson can be found in New York City, where Sixth Avenue’s new name — the Avenue of the Americas — given in 1945, never took. To this day, any New Yorker, and especially cabbies, will give you a blank look if you use Avenue of the Americas for an address. Coincidentally, the name was cooked up by a real estate developer eager to attract Central and South American investors.

Geoffrey Platt Jr., Bethesda