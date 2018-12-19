Philip Allen Lacovara, a former president of the D.C. Bar, served as counsel to the Watergate special prosecutor.

Ordinarily, being “special” is a good thing. But being a member of a team of special prosecutors is a mixed blessing. I have some empathy for the lawyers — and the families of the lawyers — whom special counsel Robert S. Muller III assembled to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign. Comparable experiences in the Watergate special prosecutor’s office more than four decades ago are still fresh in my mind.

The daunting sense of the assignment’s seriousness imposes personal stresses on the lawyers and their families. Isolation from friends is the most tangible. If managed properly, the work of a special prosecutor or special counsel is done in complete confidence. The first Watergate special prosecutor, Archibald Cox, sought to make his office a model in that regard. The work had to be conducted secretly until it was time to make a public filing in court, such as an indictment or, in our case, a subpoena for President Richard M. Nixon’s White House tape recordings. No prosecutor was permitted to speak with the press, even on background. This meant that there were no leaks. Ever.

Some later investigations, most conspicuously the independent counsel investigations in the 1990s of President Bill Clinton, were notorious for leaking salacious information. By contrast, Mueller’s team has been scrupulously circumspect, letting the revelations of grand jury indictments, plea agreements and sentencing memorandums speak for themselves.

Maintaining this kind of secrecy is a little-understood burden for prosecutors and their families when members of the news media are eager to pick up even a hint of secret information. The prosecutors and their families must be careful about associating with friends because even a casual comment could inadvertently become the source of a leak. During the Watergate investigation, members of the special prosecutor’s office and their families socialized mostly with each other. It was a bit like the foxhole camaraderie that develops under fire.

One of my most vivid memories of the media’s zeal involved an energetic female reporter who has since become a high-profile network television journalist. As I was leaving our nondescript offices on the seventh floor of a K Street office building to use the corridor restroom, the reporter pressed me for a comment on our squabble with the president over the White House tapes. When I demurred and kept walking, she persisted: “If you don’t think that I have the b*lls to follow you into the men’s room, you have something to learn.” (She did stop at the door.) That was when just three national television networks and a few major newspapers were on the trail. Now, Mueller and his team have to deal with armies of print, television and online reporters desperate for a scoop.

Another stimulant for the foxhole mentality is the inevitable chorus that the whole enterprise is just a “partisan witch hunt.” We confronted it during Watergate, but back then the president was not the primary accuser. Nixon made the charge a couple of times and then left it to Republican congressmen and supportive newspaper columnists to disseminate it. Now, by contrast, President Trump’s Twitter blasts regularly assert that the Mueller investigation is simply an effort by “13 AngryDemocrats” to overturn the 2016 election, and Republican congressmen and Fox News are his echo chamber.

Prosecutors can try their best to slough off such charges of malicious motives, but the drumbeat must be as painful today for their families as it was for mine. It makes no difference that Mueller served with distinction in two Republican administrations. Similarly, it made no difference that I was a Republican. I even voted twice for Nixon.

Another source of stress: worrying about surveillance. We knew that Nixon had authorized unlawful wiretapping of his “enemies.” A security team regularly swept our home telephones, and we warned our families to be careful what they said on the phone. In an age of much more sophisticated technology, where Russian hacking is a core interest of the Mueller investigation, it is not hard to imagine that Mueller’s team, and their families, are being extremely careful about whatever they say or seek on smartphones or home computers.

There were lighter moments during the Watergate investigation that relieved some of the tension. The Washington legal community then was small and close-knit. One of Nixon’s closest confidants was his special counsel and former law partner, Leonard Garment. Several of the Watergate prosecutors were transplanted New Yorkers who missed having access to good bagels and lox. When Garment mentioned an upcoming trip back to New York, we urged him to bring back some genuine New York food. The following weekend, several of us, including our spouses, joined him and shared his bounty. Hard to imagine a Trump lawyer performing a similar courtesy today, or a Mueller investigator eating anything sent over by the White House.