I’m not a Marylander, but I worked for a time in the early 1990s at the same Bethesda law office as now-Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh (D) and can attest firsthand that he’s a perfectly likable guy. But two recent litigation choices made by the overtly partisan Mr. Frosh suggest misplaced priorities and may partly explain why Maryland’s overwhelmingly blue electorate just reelected a Republican governor.

Rather than accept the obvious, namely that Maryland’s extremely gerrymandered congressional districts unfairly distribute Republican voters, Mr. Frosh will waste still more tax dollars appealing the latest court decision calling for more evenhanded districts [“Maryland voting map redo ruling is appealed,” Metro, Nov. 16]. ‎

Also at considerable taxpayer expense, he, two days earlier, filed yet another quixotic lawsuit against the Trump administration, again with dubious standing and this time questioning the president’s authority to appoint someone to lead a federal agency temporarily [“Top lawyer asks judge to block Trump pick,” Metro, Nov. 14].

So, while there are certainly additional reasons, perhaps Maryland voters embraced a decidedly nonpartisan governor because he looks out for taxpayers, focuses on state issues and acts as a balance to relentlessly partisan, free-spending Democrats.

Darren McKinney, Washington