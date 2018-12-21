Luxury apartments adjacent to the Spring Hill Station on the Silver Line in Vienna, Va. There are lots of "luxury" apartment buildings being built near the new Silver Line stations. (Pete Marovich/For The Washington Post)

Liz Schmidt lives in Arlington.

When you move away and come back to where you used to live, you get this feeling of familiarity and belonging that comes with being home again. But you also notice that things are a bit out of whack. Things are different and new.

I recently moved back to Northern Virginia — Arlington County to be exact — after living in Europe for 18 years. I feel as though I used a time machine to travel from the 1990s to 2018.

Since the 1990s, bicycling has gotten a lot easier here. I used to bicycle to the Ellipse, the Mall or Anacostia Park to play ultimate Frisbee. I could not bike anywhere else because there were hardly any bike racks to which to lock my bike. Now there are a lot of bike racks, even in farther-out places such as west Arlington. And the drivers seem more considerate of bicyclists and pedestrians. I know there is much room for improvement, but many drivers do stop at marked and unmarked intersections. I recently was biking down the traffic nightmare of M Street in Georgetown. Polite drivers kept a safe following distance and did not crowd me. They did not honk when I was in the middle of the lane. In general, when I bike on streets with bike lanes, they are usually clear, and the cars and trucks leave room, too. The same is true biking around Arlington.

There’s a lot we can improve for biking, but we really can be proud about the positive changes in the past 20 years.

The urban landscape has also changed a lot. We hear about it all the time: more buildings, bigger buildings, taller buildings and urban renewal. There has been a ton of construction, and I sometimes feel as though I am a mouse wandering in a jungle. Places where we could enjoy the sky, feel the light or see birds flying over one- or two-story buildings are now built up. I wonder where the people who used to live in these neighborhoods now live. My neighbors on Columbia Pike from 20 years ago certainly would not be able to afford rents there now.

The population density near Metro stops is also new to me. Because of that, there are a ton of walkers on Wilson Boulevard in Arlington. The amount of pedestrian traffic has exploded along the Orange Line. Vehicular traffic along the Orange Line has not significantly increased, but it has gotten much worse along Columbia Pike.

Walking itself is more enjoyable. Rosslyn, Courthouse and Clarendon are not just concrete deserts anymore. They brim with flowerpots, lampposts, benches and landscaping. The Key and Memorial bridges have tons of walkers and bicyclists.

Twenty years ago, I was practically alone when I would bike from Arlington to the District. Now the density of nonmotorized transportation is enough that it leads to “bottlenecks” on the sidewalks of the bridges.

Tysons Corner was a big surprise for me. The Europeans have tried to build a pedestrian-friendly environment on top of a car-oriented one, trying to make a place that is popular during working hours also a sought-out location for free-time activities. Their attempts — for one, City Nord in Hamburg — have failed. Tysons succeeded. The only problem with Tysons Corner is that the cost of traveling there and back is prohibitive. Metro’s Silver Line is really fast and convenient, but it is also really expensive. Two parents traveling with their two children to shop on a Saturday from Rosslyn to Tysons on the Metro would pay $27.20 round trip.

Other changes pop out regularly. But I know for sure that this time travel has been fun and exciting.