Regarding the Jan. 27 Business article “Bill Gates is here to sell you on nuclear”:

In 1979, I was working for a member of the Pennsylvania governor’s Cabinet and lived in Harrisburg, Pa., a few miles from the Three Mile Island nuclear plant. When one of the reactors melted down, I saw real panic as state workers left their offices to pick up their children at school. I spent several days in the state’s underground emergency command facility during the crisis, talking to the Federal Emergency Management Agency in Washington, providing it with real-time updates on the situation.

Having been through that, I believe that Mr. Gates’s idea to build new nuclear power plants would be the height of folly, any claims he makes notwithstanding.

Gene Eisman, Bethesda