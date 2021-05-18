I’m guessing there are others out there who’ve done the same. The passage of time combined with psychological as well as physical ravages of covid, have forced a reckoning of what matters to us most. This applies to our nation as well as to ourselves as individuals. Between my own incessant, decades-long, deadlines and the energy-sapping demands of everyday life, it’s easy to lose sight of who and what should be priorities. How many times have we said we’re “gonna haftas” to friends and family, knowing full well that we’ll never get around to it? We’re “gonna hafta” have lunch, grab a drink, get together, plan a reunion.