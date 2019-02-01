John Jordan is a shareholder of Tiber Island Cooperative Homes, a housing association in Southwest D.C.

Given history, it is understandable that supporters and critics of anti-discrimination laws focus on ethnicity. Yet these laws and regulations specifically name other “protected classes,” and efforts to weaken regulations and their enforcement will harm even those for whom conservatives claim to speak — including families.

I know. The co-op board where I live in Southwest D.C. discriminated against my family and others.

The co-op had decades-old rules that specifically forbade and unnecessarily restricted childrens’ use of common areas. The co-op board enforced those rules against our child and others in the neighborhood. This discrimination and associated harassment, which really upset these young people and their parents, was documented in numerous emails and other evidence.

Targeting children in this way violates the federal Fair Housing Act, which includes families as a protected class. We tried to resolve the issue internally. But the co-op board refused our repeated recommendations to hire a fair-housing attorney to review and revise its rules, processes and procedures. That’s the normal process when an organization is credibly accused of discrimination. It’s also the least contentious and most cost-efficient way to reach an outcome that works for everyone.

Faced with denial, resistance and even hostility, we were left with no choice but to file a complaint with the Department of Housing and Urban Development. A HUD complaint alleging discrimination in the District is referred to the D.C. Office of Human Rights, which investigated our complaint and found probable cause the co-op had unlawfully discriminated on the basis of familial status.

We then had a choice: allow the Office of Human Rights to pursue a settlement between us and the co-op, or refer the case to the D.C. attorney general. By this point, we’d obtained pro bono representation by the University of the District of Columbia David A. Clarke School of Law’s Housing and Consumer Law Clinic. It advised us to pursue our claims with the attorney general. So the District, represented by the office of the attorney general, sued the co-op.

The office of the attorney general eventually settled. That was a good first step, but we did not think the agreement went far enough to end and deter the co-op’s exclusionary practices. We intervened in the case and sued the co-op.

Norrinda Hayat, formerly a Justice Department civil rights lawyer, oversaw the UDC law students who brought our case in D.C. Superior Court. Each student read our lengthy case files, interviewed us and saw firsthand the common areas from which children were excluded. They met with us at night and on weekends and were always available when we needed them.

The co-op’s settlement with the D.C. attorney general included symbolic gestures, but every element of our settlement is an actionable item to deter and prevent discrimination against families — and other protected classes.

The co-op board’s high-risk approach cost us and fellow shareholders tens of thousands of dollars in legal fees. The good news is that the litigious board was replaced with one that appears committed to working with residents to overcome the co-op’s reputation as not family-friendly. Perhaps most important, our child and others are no longer harassed for riding scooters and bikes, playing ball on the lawn or otherwise doing what people of all ages do in a normal community.

Sometimes you’re left with no choice but to use the legal system to compel those acting from ignorance or ill will to stop harming others. In our case, it didn’t matter what was “in peoples’ hearts.” The harm to our family and others is what mattered. We were able to avail ourselves of the anti-discrimination laws, regulations and advocacy groups such as UDC’s housing clinic developed over decades to counter unequal and damaging treatment. It’s in everyone’s interest to protect these gains in fairness and basic decency.