I am a former Justice Department prosecutor and recently retired after some 49 years in active department and private practice. And, at the risk of sounding boastful, I had a pretty good career at the department, particularly for a country boy from the Delta.

I write to counter my wayward ex-colleagues in their demands for Attorney General William P. Barr’s head. Indeed, I fully support Mr. Barr in preventing a terrible miscarriage of justice with respect to the U.S. attorney’s initial recommendation for an outrageous seven-to-nine-year sentence in the Roger Stone case. In this ex-prosecutor’s opinion, many of the circumstances surrounding the Stone investigation and prosecution smack of a political vendetta against a longtime associate of the president to include the referenced sentence recommendation along with the early-morning arrest raid with CNN in tow. Political vendettas and Gestapo-like tactics have no place in criminal practice.

Mr. Barr is a lawyer of integrity who will continue to pursue justice despite ex-colleagues carping and, I hope, reveal much unhappy misconduct directed at this president and his administration.

Lloyd Eades Hogue, New Orleans

The writer is the former chief of the New Orleans Organized Crime Strike Force in the Criminal Division of the Justice Department.