I am a former Justice Department prosecutor and recently retired after some 49 years in active department and private practice. And, at the risk of sounding boastful, I had a pretty good career at the department, particularly for a country boy from the Delta.
I write to counter my wayward ex-colleagues in their demands for Attorney General William P. Barr’s head. Indeed, I fully support Mr. Barr in preventing a terrible miscarriage of justice with respect to the U.S. attorney’s initial recommendation for an outrageous seven-to-nine-year sentence in the Roger Stone case. In this ex-prosecutor’s opinion, many of the circumstances surrounding the Stone investigation and prosecution smack of a political vendetta against a longtime associate of the president to include the referenced sentence recommendation along with the early-morning arrest raid with CNN in tow. Political vendettas and Gestapo-like tactics have no place in criminal practice.