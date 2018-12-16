President Trump shows a chart highlighting arms sales to Saudi Arabia during a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Oval Office on March 20. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Kudos to the Senate for voting to condemn the Saudi crown prince in connection the murder of Post contributing columnist Jamal Khashoggi [“Senate moves against Saudis,” front page, Dec. 14]. As someone who voted for President Trump based on his business experience, I have become disillusioned with his lack of ethical and moral integrity. Sleeping with the enemy will be his legacy, whether including Russia, the leader of North Korea or the Saudi crown prince.

A president should set the moral tone for the nation. Our president does not deserve a second term.

Paul Schoenbaum, Richmond