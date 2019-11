Jim Shalleck, chair of the Montgomery County elections board, said he was “trying to watch the taxpayers’ expenses” when it comes to opening an early-voting center in the White Oak neighborhood. I live in Bethesda, where I pay quite a bit in property taxes and where I have easy access to early-voting sites in Potomac and Chevy Chase. When it comes to my tax dollars, I want them watched and used so that my neighbors in other parts of the county have the same benefits of democracy that I do.